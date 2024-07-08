E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

11 dead, 35 missing after Indonesia landslide

Some victims were miners while others were people who operated stalls near the illegal gold mine

By AFP

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh30-billion rain drainage network

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

UAE: Worker wins Dh1 million in National Bonds draw after saving Dh100 every month
Members of a rescue team carry a survivor of the landslide at Tulabolo village in Bone Bolango disrict of Gorontalo province, Indonesia, on Monday. AFP
Members of a rescue team carry a survivor of the landslide at Tulabolo village in Bone Bolango disrict of Gorontalo province, Indonesia, on Monday. AFP

Published: Mon 8 Jul 2024, 3:19 PM

At least 11 people are dead and 35 more are missing after heavy rain caused a landslide near an illegal gold mine on Indonesia's central island of Sulawesi, an official said on Monday.

Unlicensed mines are common across the mineral-rich Southeast Asian archipelago, where abandoned sites attract locals who hunt for leftover gold ore without proper safety equipment.


The landslide hit a remote village in the Bone Bolango district of Gorontalo province late on Saturday after spells of torrential rain, killing at least 11 and leaving more than two dozen still unaccounted for.

"Ten people died. Those who survived increased significantly from five to 20 people," said local search and rescue agency head Heriyanto.


He added that another person who died had yet to be evacuated from the site of the disaster -- and so was not included in the death toll -- and that 35 people were still missing.

The number of missing had risen because more families had reported their relatives as unaccounted for, Heriyanto said.

Members of a rescue team carry a survivor after the landslide near an illegal gold mine in Indonesia on Monday. AFP
Members of a rescue team carry a survivor after the landslide near an illegal gold mine in Indonesia on Monday. AFP

Some victims were miners while others were people who operated stalls near the mine.

"There are also those who opened kiosks there. Not all were local residents," the rescue official said.

Several bridges to the area collapsed and rescuers were having to travel to the site of the disaster by foot due to the difficult terrain, he said.

At least 180 people had been deployed as part of the rescue operation, including police officers and soldiers, he added.

Indonesia is prone to landslides during the rainy season between November and April, but July is usually dry season and heavy rain is rare.

In May, at least 15 people died after landslides and flooding in South Sulawesi province swept away dozens of houses and damaged roads.

A landslide in the same province the month before killed 20 people.



More news from World