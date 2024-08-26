'100% pure NZ' dairy firm busted for using Indian butter

The FernMark logo, a trusted symbol to identify New Zealand-made products.

Published: Mon 26 Aug 2024, 4:23 PM Last updated: Mon 26 Aug 2024, 4:24 PM

A Kiwi dairy company has been busted for falsely claiming its products were "100 per cent pure New Zealand", despite using butter imported from India.

Dairy firm Milkio Foods Limited was fined US$261,452 on Monday after New Zealand's Commerce Commission took it to court for making false claims about the origin of its butter products.

The Hamilton-based firm misled customers about where its ghee products came from, with "claims like '100% Pure New Zealand' despite importing the core ingredient from India", the Commerce Commission said in a statement.

New Zealand's agriculture-driven industry prides itself on high-quality dairy exports, with overseas customers hungry for milk and butter from its rich pastures.