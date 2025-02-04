Around 10 people killed in school shooting in Sweden

Members of the emergengy services work at the scene of the Risbergska School in Orebro, Sweden, on Tuesday. Photo: AFP

Around 10 people have been killed in a shooting at an education centre in central Sweden on Tuesday, including the suspected assailant who was not known to police, police officials said.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

"Around 10 people have been killed today," Orebro police chief Roberto Eid Forest told reporters, adding that police could "not be more specific" about the number. "The suspected assailant is not known to police."

ALSO READ: