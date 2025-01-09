Army chief Joseph Aoun elected as Lebanese president

Lebanese army chief Joseph Aoun walks towards the Grand Serail in Beirut on December 16, 2024. — AFP file

Lebanese army chief Joseph Aoun was voted in as president in a second round of parliamentary voting on Thursday, ending a more than two-year vacuum in the crisis-hit, war-battered country.

"The speaker announces that the president is Joseph Aoun," speaker Nabih Berri said, reporting that Aoun received 99 out of 128 votes after failing to get a required majority in a first round earlier in the day, and after a source close to Hezbollah and ally Amal said representatives of the blocs met with Aoun after the first round.