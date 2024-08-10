Arab League condemns Gaza school massacre

The 10-month-old war has left the Gaza Strip with no clean running water, a shortage of aid and medicine and raw sewage everywhere, giving rise to skin diseases and other afflictions
Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary General of the Arab League, strongly condemned the massacre committed by Israeli occupation forces at dawn today at the Al-Tabin school in the Al-Daraj neighbourhood of Gaza City. The school, which housed displaced people, was attacked, resulting in the death of over 100 Palestinians and injuries to hundreds more.
In a statement today, Aboul Gheit described the massacre as "a cowardly act that stains the reputation of the Israeli occupation army." He emphasised that killing displaced civilians during dawn prayers is a crime that surpasses even the usual brutality of the Israeli army, showcasing a profound lack of conscience. He further condemned the ongoing genocidal war against Palestinians.
Aboul Gheit warned that the continuation of this war of extermination against Palestinians in Gaza essentially grants Israel a license to kill with impunity. He called on the international community to apply real pressure on Israel to engage in serious negotiations, mediated for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, in exchange for a prisoner swap deal.
