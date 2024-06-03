E-Paper

Arab foreign ministers say it's important to 'deal positively' with US Gaza proposal

A virtual meeting was held to discuss the proposal alongside U.S-Qatari-Egyptian mediating efforts

By Reuters

Published: Mon 3 Jun 2024, 9:14 PM

Last updated: Mon 3 Jun 2024, 9:16 PM

The foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Egypt said on Monday it was important to "deal seriously and positively" with a proposal presented by U.S President Joe Biden that would lead to a ceasefire in Gaza, Saudi state news agency (SPA) reported.

The foreign ministers met virtually to discuss the proposal alongside U.S-Qatari-Egyptian mediating efforts for an Israeli hostages-Palestinian prisoners swap deal that would lead to a permanent ceasefire and sufficient aid entry into Gaza, SPA said.

