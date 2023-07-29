'X' logo installed atop Twitter building, spurring San Francisco to investigate permit violation

The country has become a major gateway for irregular migrants attempting the perilous sea voyages in often rickety boats in the hopes of a better life in Europe
The city of San Francisco has opened a complaint and launched an investigation into a giant “X” sign that was installed Friday on top of the downtown building formerly known as Twitter headquarters as owner Elon Musk continues his rebrand of the social media platform.
City officials say replacing letters or symbols on buildings, or erecting a sign on top of one, requires a permit for design and safety reasons.
The X appeared after San Francisco police stopped workers on Monday from removing the brand's iconic bird and logo from the side of the building, saying they hadn't taped off the sidewalk to keep pedestrians safe if anything fell.
Any replacement letters or symbols would require a permit to ensure “consistency with the historic nature of the building” and to make sure additions are safely attached to the sign, Patrick Hannan, spokesperson for the Department of Building Inspection said earlier this week.
Erecting a sign on top of a building also requires a permit, Hannan said Friday.
“Planning review and approval is also necessary for the installation of this sign. The city is opening a complaint and initiating an investigation,” he said in an email.
Musk unveiled a new “X” logo to replace Twitter’s famous blue bird as he remakes the social media platform he bought for $44 billion last year. The X started appearing at the top of the desktop version of Twitter on Monday.
Musk, who is also CEO of Tesla, has long been fascinated with the letter X and had already renamed Twitter’s corporate name to X Corp. after he bought it in October. One of his children is called “X.” The child’s actual name is a collection of letters and symbols.
On Friday afternoon, a worker on a lift machine made adjustments to the sign and then left.
ALSO READ:
The country has become a major gateway for irregular migrants attempting the perilous sea voyages in often rickety boats in the hopes of a better life in Europe
The video, posted by an account with more than 69,000 followers, shows a neo-classical building engulfed in flames
Breaks previous record set in July 2019, by 0.2°C, as UN secretary general says climate change is here
O’Connor, who was born a Roman Catholic, announced in 2018 that she was now a “proud Muslim” and that she had adopted a new name
Hundreds of wildlife officers and volunteers tried to guide them to deeper water but the whales kept coming back to the shallows
The former wrestler proposed to the 45-year-old fitness trainer at a restaurant, according to media reports
Irish singer shot to stardom across the world in 1990 by her heartrending cover of Prince's Nothing Compares 2 U
The sun’s rays cause the majority of skin changes as you grow older. Here’s how sunscreen helps prevent the damage.