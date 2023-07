'World's largest' Lebanon bologna sandwich unveiled at Pennsylvania community fair

The 150-foot-long sandwich was created by a large crew of volunteers known as the 'Bologna Security'

Volunteers help assemble the 150-foot-long (45.7-metres-long) bologna sandwich at the Lebanon Area Fair on Tuesday in Lebanon, Pennsylvania, US. — AP

An enormous Lebanon bologna sandwich billed as one of the world's largest has been unveiled at a central Pennsylvania fair.

The 150-foot-long (45.7-metres-long) sandwich was created on Tuesday night at the Lebanon Area Fair by a large crew of volunteers known as the “Bologna Security.” Lebanon bologna is known for its distinct smoked and tangy flavor.

Every footlong “bite” was sponsored at $100 per foot. The money was donated to Lebanon County Christian Ministries and their efforts to help people dealing with food insecurity in the Lebanon Valley.

Pennlive reports that Bologna Security used 600 slices of provolone cheese and 1,200 slices of half-sweet and original Seltzer’s Lebanon Bologna to create 900 sandwiches, or six sandwiches per foot. Fairgoers had a chance to enjoy the sandwich for free Tuesday night.

Lebanon is 72 miles (about 116 kilometres) northwest of Philadelphia.