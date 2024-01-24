'Will you marry me?' Nikki Haley turns down proposal from Trump supporter

In a retaliatory action two days after Tehran's attack on separatist bases in Pakistan, Islamabad launches strikes on militants inside Iran
Indian-American Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley got an unexpected marriage proposal from a pro-Trump heckler at a New Hampshire rally.
Haley, 52, was talking to her supporters on Monday at the Artisan Hotel in Salem when the man shouted – “Will you marry me?” — from the crowd, drawing laughter from the South Carolina Governor, the New York Post reported.
Without missing a beat, the former UN Ambassador, who is married to Maj. Michael Haley, responded to the tongue-in-cheek offer by asking her suitor if he would vote for her.
“I’m voting for Trump,” the man replied after a brief pause, drawing jeers from his fellow rally attendees.
“Oh, get out of here!” an unimpressed Haley shot back.
Haley is the last standing rival to front-runner Trump in the race to secure the party's nomination to challenge President Joe Biden in November's election.
On Tuesday, Trump won the New Hampshire Republican presidential primary with 53.1 per cent of the votes and Haley trailed with 45.8 per cent when over 40 per cent of the votes polled were counted.
Haley performed better than expected but she lost to Trump. The Republican primary now moves to South Carolina, the home State of Haley. However, Trump is polling ahead of Haley.
