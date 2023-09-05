Watch: Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka surprises Netizens with surfing skills

After the vote, UAE diplomat expressed deep disappointment: "What is the message we are sending Palestinians if we cannot unite behind a call to halt the relentless bombardment of Gaza?”
Former US President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka has amazed Netizens as she shared a picture and a video from her beach holiday on Instagram.
In the clip, Ivanka is flaunting her surfing skills, making the water sport look so easy. The 41-year-old’s beach day outfit was also on point.
Replying to the video, a user said, “Epitome of beauty and brain. Love you and your family.” Another added, “This girl can do anything.”
Meanwhile, a few stated that the video is “fake”. “I don’t know…Love her but the photo and video looks fake. Her feet did not get wet at all.”
Here's the clip, which also showed her seven-year-old son Theo:
This post comes months after Ivanka dropped a picture of herself walking on the beach. Don’t miss the surfing board. Sharing the image, she wrote, “Soaking up the summer solstice.”
This wasn't the first time Ivanka surprised her followers with some special skills. Previously, she shared a video of herself flying a helicopter.
Here, Ivanka, dressed in a floral number, is seen sitting in the pilot’s seat with headphones and sunglasses on. “Learning to fly [helicopter] emoji,” read the caption.
Meanwhile, Ivanka, who was the advisor to former US President Trump, had announced that she will stay away from the “political arena”.
In a statement to CNN, she said, “I love my father very much. This time around I am choosing to prioritise my young children and the private life we are creating as a family. I do not plan to be involved in politics. While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena. I am grateful to have had the honour of serving the American people and I will always be proud of many of our Administration’s accomplishments.”
Ivanka had issued the statement hours after Donal Trump, last year, announced his candidacy for 2024 US Elections.
