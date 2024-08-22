Venezuela's top court ratifies Maduro election win as government tightens control

Venezuelan Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) President Caryslia Rodriguez (C) delivers a statement by the Supreme Court of Venezuela on the results of the country's presidential election at the TSJ building in Caracas on Thursday. AFP

Published: Thu 22 Aug 2024, 9:53 PM

Venezuela's Supreme Justice Tribunal on Thursday ratified President Nicolas Maduro's victory in the July 28 presidential election, sealing institutional backing for the ruling party as the disputed contest fades from international headlines.

Since the vote and deadly anti-government protests which followed, Maduro's administration has conducted what the opposition, human rights groups and unions have characterised as a crackdown on dissent.

The actions have included arrests of opposition figures and protesters, an investigation into opposition leaders for allegedly inciting the military to commit crimes, the passage of a law tightening rules on NGOs and forced resignations of state employees allegedly espousing pro-opposition views.

The supreme tribunal has reviewed material from the electoral authority and agrees that Maduro won the election, court president Caryslia Rodriguez said, adding the decision cannot be appealed.

"The results of the presidential election of July 28 released by the national electoral council, where Nicolas Maduro was elected president of the republic, are validated," said Rodriguez.

The electoral authority has said since the night of the election that Maduro won just over half of votes, though it has not published full tallies.

The opposition has published online what it says are 83% of voting machine tallies, which give its candidate Edmundo Gonzalez a hearty 67% support.

The supreme court has no constitutional right to carry out any electoral functions, making its ruling null, the opposition has said.