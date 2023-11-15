Watch: US presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy does wakeboarding in a suit

Photo: AP

Published: Wed 15 Nov 2023, 10:17 PM Last updated: Wed 15 Nov 2023, 10:18 PM

A video of Vivek Ramaswamy, a multimillionaire and Republican presidential candidate, learning to wakesurf alongside social media influencer Kaz Sawyer is creating a buzz.

Sawyer shared a video of his watersport adventure with Ramaswamy on YouTube. The clip, which was recorded last week, shows an excited Sawyer with Ramaswamy.

The video shows the 38-year-old entrepreneur learning to balance himself on a surfboard. Once Ramaswamy becomes sure of his ability, Sawyer asks him to wakeboard in a suit and Ramaswamy complies.

This video, “Teaching Vivek Ramaswamy How To Surf!”, has gathered over 22,000 views already. Appreciating Ramaswamy’s outgoing personality, a person wrote, “Wow, Vivek takes the time out to do some surfing and at the same time reach out to potential voters. I can just imagine how jam-packed his days are but still have the patience to go through the learning curve of surfing”.

Another person remarked, “Definitely bringing fresh energy and youth to politics. He is really not afraid of looking awkward. Hopefully, he will maintain his focus on implementing essential economic reforms and stay away from unnecessary controversies.”

It is interesting to note that Ramaswamy shot the above-mentioned video soon after he took part in the third Republican presidential debate that got him into a controversy.

During the debate, Ramaswamy made a personal remark at Nikki Haley, the former Governor of South Carolina. Referring to Haley, who is also of Indian descent, Ramaswamy said, “Do you want a leader from a different generation, who’s going to put this country first, or do you want Dick Cheney in three-inch heels." Many considered this remark misogynist.

Ramaswamy, a vocal former US President Donald Trump supporter, is no stranger to controversies. In the past, he has referred to abortion as “a form of murder” and called the climate change agenda a “hoax”, reported BBC.

He has also called for an end to the US’s birthright citizenship and supports the ban on college affirmative action, reported ANI.

Vivek Ganapathy Ramaswamy was born on August 9, 1985, in Ohio to Indian Hindu immigrant parents from Kerala. He has a bachelor’s degree from Harvard College in biology and a J.D. from Yale Law School. Over the years, he has invested in several biotech businesses. In August 2023, Forbes placed his net worth at more than $950 million.

ALSO READ: