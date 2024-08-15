US judge rejects Trump's bid to unseat him in hush money case

Former adult star Stormy Daniels and former US president Donald Trump. -- File photo

Published: Thu 15 Aug 2024, 6:32 AM Last updated: Thu 15 Aug 2024, 6:35 AM

Donald Trump failed for a third time on Wednesday to force out the judge who is due to sentence him for covering up hush money payments.

Lawyers for the Republican presidential nominee had again argued that the work of judge Juan Merchan's daughter for a Democrat-leaning organization created a "perceived conflict of interest" and that he should recuse himself.

A jury convicted the former president of 34 felonies in May for covering up payments to silence former adult star Stormy Daniels over an alleged affair.

On September 16, the judge will consider a separate request by Trump's lawyers to overturn the verdict and dismiss the case following a Supreme Court ruling in July on presidential immunity.

Depending on the outcome of that hearing, Merchan has scheduled Trump's sentencing for September 18.

Merchan forcefully rejected Trump's latest bid to have him removed.

"Stated plainly, Defendant's arguments are nothing more than a repetition of stale and unsubstantiated claims," Merchan wrote in the ruling.

"Defense Counsel's reliance, and apparent citation to his own prior affirmation, rife with inaccuracies and unsubstantiated claims, is unavailing. As such, Defendant's motion is again DENIED."