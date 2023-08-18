US judge declares Trump's appeal in E. Jean Carroll case 'frivolous'

Reports said as many as 500 of OpenAI's 770 employees signed the letter threatening to leave the company
A US judge on Friday declared that Donald Trump had filed a "frivolous" appeal of his decision not to dismiss the first of writer E. Jean Carroll's two defamation lawsuits stemming from her claims that she raped her.
US District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan also denied Trump's bid to delay the case while he appeals.
"Mr. Trump has not provided a single reason for the court to find that there is any likelihood that he will succeed on appeal," Kaplan wrote. "This court certifies that the appeal itself is frivolous."
Lawyers for Trump did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Carroll's lawyer Roberta Kaplan, who is not related to the judge, declined to comment.
The case stemmed from Trump's June 2019 denial that he raped Carroll in a Bergdorf Goodman department store dressing room in Manhattan in the mid-1990s.
Trump is appealing a June 29 decision in which Judge Kaplan said the former president did not deserve absolute presidential immunity, and rejected the idea that many of his statements about Carroll were protected opinion.
ALSO READ:
The case is separate from the May 9 verdict where a jury found Trump liable to pay Carroll $5 million for sexual abuse, and for defaming her in an October 2022 social media post.
A trial is scheduled for January 15, 2024.
Reports said as many as 500 of OpenAI's 770 employees signed the letter threatening to leave the company
Scientists warn that warming of these levels could render vast swathes of the planet essentially uninhabitable for humans
Even amid the horrors of the latest Israel-Hamas war, talk of an eventual two-state solution remains alive and has actually grown louder
The Sony HT-S2000 soundbar provides crystal-clear dialogues, a 3-D soundstage and balanced bass that even T-Rex would approve
Around 345 million people are facing acute levels of food insecurity this year – more than double the number in 2020
We feel as if the Santa has come to town with his goody bag, and this time around, we wish it is to disperse the much awaited winter vibes
In a historic moment, Pakistan debuted in Miss Universe with Erica Robin as its representative
The leaders of the world's biggest economies shake hands and smile as they meet at a historic estate in California for their first talks in a year