US election results LIVE: Harris or Trump? Who's winning presidential race as vote-counting begins?

The votes are all in. Millions of Americans formed long lines to cast their ballots while thousands of US expats from around the world, including the UAE, made their voices heard through mailed and online votes.

Now the wait begins. Kamala Harris and Donald Trump notched up early wins on Election Night, November 5, as the first key polls closed in one of the tightest and most volatile elections in US history.

The outcome — which could be known overnight but may take days — will have momentous consequences, either making Harris the first woman in the world's most powerful job or handing a historic comeback to Trump and his right-wing "America First" agenda.

Here's a live overview of election results from Reuters, based on a running tally by Edison Research:

7.20am: Polls all closed in seven swing states

Voting is done in all seven battleground states that could decide the outcome of this election. Nevada was the last to close at 10pm, US time (7am in UAE). Results for these states, however, are still pending.

Here are the seven swing states, which the world is watching very closely:

7.10am: 'Stay in line' in red and blue

Both presidential candidates reminded American voters to "stay in line" in the final hours of polls.

Here's how Trump said it — in all caps:

And this is Harris:

7am: New York all lit up!

The Big Apple remains true to its character as the city that never sleeps. Staying up for election night, its skyline dazzled in US colours.

Time check: 10pm of November 5 in the US.

6.50am: Dollar climbs

US stock futures and the dollar climbed in Asia on Wednesday as early election results suggested the race remained too close to call, leaving investors jumping at shadows.

Treasury yields climbed as some betting sites swung to favor Trump, while futures markets were still confident the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates by 25 basis points on Thursday.

Analysts generally assume Trump's plans for restricted immigration, tax cuts and sweeping tariffs if enacted would put more upward pressure on inflation and bond yields, than Harris' center-left policies.

Trump's proposals would also tend to push up the dollar while potentially restricting how far the Fed might ultimately be able to cut rates.

6.40am: America waits

Across the US, Americans huddled and came together in watch parties as results of the presidential race unfold.

6.33am: Trump, 168; Harris, 81