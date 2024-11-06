US election results LIVE: Harris or Trump? Who's winning presidential race as vote-counting begins?

This has been one of the tightest and most volatile elections in US history and the outcome will have momentous consequences
Photos: Reuters
The votes are all in. Millions of Americans formed long lines to cast their ballots while thousands of US expats from around the world, including the UAE, made their voices heard through mailed and online votes.
Now the wait begins. Kamala Harris and Donald Trump notched up early wins on Election Night, November 5, as the first key polls closed in one of the tightest and most volatile elections in US history.
The outcome — which could be known overnight but may take days — will have momentous consequences, either making Harris the first woman in the world's most powerful job or handing a historic comeback to Trump and his right-wing "America First" agenda.
Here's a live overview of election results from Reuters, based on a running tally by Edison Research:
7.20am: Polls all closed in seven swing states
Voting is done in all seven battleground states that could decide the outcome of this election. Nevada was the last to close at 10pm, US time (7am in UAE). Results for these states, however, are still pending.
Here are the seven swing states, which the world is watching very closely:
Graphic: Reuters
7.10am: 'Stay in line' in red and blue
Both presidential candidates reminded American voters to "stay in line" in the final hours of polls.
Here's how Trump said it — in all caps:
And this is Harris:
7am: New York all lit up!
The Big Apple remains true to its character as the city that never sleeps. Staying up for election night, its skyline dazzled in US colours.
Time check: 10pm of November 5 in the US.
6.50am: Dollar climbs
US stock futures and the dollar climbed in Asia on Wednesday as early election results suggested the race remained too close to call, leaving investors jumping at shadows.
Treasury yields climbed as some betting sites swung to favor Trump, while futures markets were still confident the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates by 25 basis points on Thursday.
Analysts generally assume Trump's plans for restricted immigration, tax cuts and sweeping tariffs if enacted would put more upward pressure on inflation and bond yields, than Harris' center-left policies.
Trump's proposals would also tend to push up the dollar while potentially restricting how far the Fed might ultimately be able to cut rates.
6.40am: America waits
Across the US, Americans huddled and came together in watch parties as results of the presidential race unfold.
In Washington DC. Photo: AFP
At Palm Beach County Convention Centre, in West Palm Beach, Florida. Photo: Reuters
In Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: AFP
In Manhattan, New York City. Photo: Reuters
6.33am: Trump, 168; Harris, 81
Results are tumbling in, with US media projecting wins for Trump so far in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, West Virginia and Wyoming.
Harris has so far captured Delaware, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New York, Rhode Island, Vermont and the US capital Washington, DC.
So far, that gives Harris 81 electoral votes and Trump 168.
The magic number to win the presidency is 270. Observers expect the hotly contested race for the White House to come down to a handful of key battleground states.
6.20am: Bomb threats, 'talks about massive cheating'
Expected challenges emerged as polls drew to a close.
In a stark reminder of the tension — and fears of outright violence — around the election, officials said 32 bomb threats were called into polling locations around Georgia.
In five stations, the threat required temporarily suspending voting while police checked for explosives, Fulton County police chief said.
The FBI and local authorities said the threats appeared to originate in Russia, which is accused by Washington of trying to meddle in the election.
6.15am: No surprise in initial results
There were no surprises in the initial results. Republican former president Trump won strongholds Indiana, Kentucky and West Virginia, and Democratic vice-president Harris took more liberal Vermont.
As the first results came in, Trump said "we're going to have a big victory tonight".
The Harris campaign reported strong turnout in the Democratic stronghold of Philadelphia.
