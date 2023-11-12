US does not want to see firefights in Gaza hospitals: National Security Advisor

Photo: AFP

Published: Sun 12 Nov 2023, 5:37 PM

The United States does not want to see firefights in hospitals in the Gaza Strip where civilians get caught in the crossfire, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told CBS News in an interview on Sunday.

"The United States does not want to see firefights in hospitals where innocent people, patients receiving medical care, are caught in the crossfire and we've had active consultations with the Israeli Defence Forces on this," Sullivan told CBS News' "Face the Nation" programme.

