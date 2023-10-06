US doctor hailed hero after donating his own bone marrow to save patient

More than 200 people are still unaccounted-for after a 7.6 magnitude quake killed at least 126 people
A Florida-based cardiology specialist, who donated his bone marrow to save a child's life, is being hailed as a hero across social media platforms.
When Dr Ali Alsamarah, an interventional cardiology specialist with AdventHealth Ocala in Tampa Bay, received a call that a young kid was in "desperate" need of bone marrow, he was quick to react, undergoing a physical exam and lab work, stated the press release.
Next, the doctors performed the retrieval procedure and saved the child's life. Dr Alsamarah decided to become a donor three years ago after he saw a friend survive acute myeloid leukaemia following a bone marrow transplant.
After the procedure, the doctor said he hoped his message would reach people to raise awareness of the bone marrow donation programme. "It will enrich the pool with more donors, and therefore more potential matches for those in need," he said.
The procedure is performed under general anaesthesia, and all went well, he said.
"It is crucial to spread awareness and educate people about the potential lifesaving therapy," he further said.
Dr Alsamarah's heartwarming gesture was also shared on Instagram by the Goodnews Movement, a page that usually posts stories of inspiration and grit.
"That's so good to hear! Dr. Alsamarah truly is amazing. We'll be sure to pass your note along so they receive your thoughtful words directly," said AdventHealth Ocala with whom Dr Alsamarah is associated.
"What a man and real-life hero. Very inspiring Doc," said another person on the post.
"Yesssssssss Doctor. He really takes his Oath seriously. He is our hero," read another comment.
Speaking about his health, Dr Alsamarah said that he had some soreness at the site of the needles on the lower back but he was happy that he got it done. "I was happy to get this done and am also anxious to know if this will eventually grow in the recipient's body and hopefully save the life of this child," he added.
