US conducts airstrike against Houthi anti-ship missile aimed at Gulf of Aden

The US on Saturday conducted airstrikes against a Houthi anti-ship missile that was aimed into the Gulf of Aden and was prepared to launch, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said.

The US said its forces determined the missile presented a threat to merchant vessels and US Navy ships in the region and therefore struck and destroyed the missile in self-defence.

"As part of ongoing efforts to protect freedom of navigation and prevent attacks on maritime vessels, on January 20 at approximately 4am (Sanaa time), US Central Command forces conducted airstrikes against a Houthi anti-ship missile that was aimed into the Gulf of Aden and was prepared to launch," the US Central Command wrote on 'X'.

"US forces determined the missile presented a threat to merchant vessels and US Navy ships in the region, and subsequently struck and destroyed the missile in self-defence. This action will make international waters safer and more secure for US Navy and merchant vessels," the US Central Command said.

The US recently carried out a fresh round of attack against the Houthi rebels in Yemen, destroying three anti-ship missiles in the Red Sea.

The White House confirmed in a statement that this was the fourth preemptive action taken by the US military amid boiling tensions in the Red Sea.

"This morning, US forces conducted three successful self-defence strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen. This is the fourth pre-emptive action that the US military has taken in the past," White House said in a statement on Friday.

The US Central Command informed us that the attack was carried out at around 6.45pm (Sanaa time) after the anti-ship missiles "presented an imminent threat" to merchant vessels and the US Navy ships in the region.

"As part of ongoing efforts to protect freedom of navigation and prevent attacks on maritime vessels, US Navy ships are present in the Red Sea. On January 19 at approximately 6.45pm (Sanaa time), US Central Command forces conducted strikes against three Houthi anti-ship missiles that were aimed into the Southern Red Sea and were prepared to launch," the US Central Command posted on X.

"US forces identified the missiles in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen and determined that they presented an imminent threat to merchant vessels and the US Navy ships in the region. US forces subsequently struck and destroyed the missiles in self-defence. This action will make international waters safe and secure for US navy vessels and merchant vessels," it added.

Earlier on Thursday, Houthis launched two anti-ship ballistic missiles at US Ship Chem Ranger, but no injury or damage was reported, US Central Command said.

Prior this, the US forces had launched strikes on 14 Houthi missiles "that were loaded to be fired in Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen" on Thursday.

US called the attack its ongoing multi-national efforts to protect freedom of navigation and prevent attacks on US and partner maritime traffic in the Red Sea on January 17 at approximately 11.59pm (Sanaa time).

