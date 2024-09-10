UK imposes new sanctions on Iran over missile transfers to Russia

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy . AFP File Photo

Published: Tue 10 Sep 2024, 10:31 PM

The UK government announced new measures against Iran and Russia, following the Iranian regime's transfer of ballistic missiles to Russia for use on the battlefield in Ukraine.

Sharing a post on X, UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy said: "Iran's export and Russia's procurement of Iranian ballistic missiles is a further escalation in support of Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine. With our international partners, we have taken significant steps to respond to this direct threat to European security".

"In coordination with our international partners, the UK will cancel its bilateral air services arrangements with Iran, which will restrict Iran Air's ability to fly in to the UK," a press release by the UK government said.

Notably, the measures follow repeated warnings from the UK and international partners calling on Iran to cease its planned transfer of the deadly weapons to Russia.

Criticising Iran for providing ballistic missiles to Russia in their war against Ukraine, Lammy said, "Iran supplying Russia with ballistic missiles to fuel its illegal invasion of Ukraine is a significant and dangerous escalation. We have been clear in that any transfer of ballistic missiles by Iran would face a significant response. Today, alongside our international partners, we are calling out this behaviour and its attempts to undermine global security."

Expressing the UK's stand for Ukraine, Lammy added: "Iran must stop supporting Putin's (Russian President Vladimir Putin) unprovoked, premeditated and barbaric attack against a sovereign democratic state. The UK will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes."