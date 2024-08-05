UAE warns citizens in Florida as floods hit region due to tropical storm

Photo: Reuters

Published: Mon 5 Aug 2024, 10:03 AM Last updated: Mon 5 Aug 2024, 10:07 AM

The UAE mission in Washington has called on its citizens residing in the state of Florida, US, to exercise caution due to heavy rains and floods resulting from tropical storm 'Debbie'.

The authority stressed the need to follow safety instructions issued by the authorities of the state.

In case of emergencies, citizens have been advised to contact 0097180024 or 0097180044444 and register in the Tawajodi service.