Trump's first week: Ukraine war is still on and grocery prices remain high despite promises

A Brazilian migrant, deported from the US under President Donald Trump's administration, is welcomed by his relative at the Confins airport in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, on January 25, 2025. — Reuters

Donald Trump has shaken up America and the world in an extraordinary first week back in the White House that saw him remake the US political universe in his own image.

On his first day, Trump signed more executive orders than any president in history, consolidating his power over every lever of the US government.

Since then, he has seemingly been everywhere, doing everything all at once to further impose his will — and his conservative, nationalist version of a "golden age" — on the country.

The theme has been "promises made, promises kept": starting with his mass pardons for the 2021 US Capitol rioters and a slew of executive orders from immigration to gender.

From Trump and his supporters, the theme has been one of regal, even divine, power.

The 78-year-old claimed he was "saved by God" from an assassination attempt to make America great again — and danced with a sword at an inaugural ball. His ally Elon Musk, the world's richest man, simply hailed the "return of the king".

Trump's influence on the world stage is outsized too, as he flaunts mass tariffs and threats of American territorial expansion.

"Early in his new term, emboldened by his astonishing resurrection, Trump appears to be Godzilla domestically and abroad," Larry Sabato, director of the University of Virginia's Center for Politics, told AFP.

If Trump's supporters — and critics — had any doubts about what his second coming would bring, they were dispelled with a few squeaky strokes of a black marker in the Oval Office on Monday.

Hours after his inauguration at the US Capitol, Trump signed a pardon of 1,500 rioters who had stormed the same building four years earlier to try to overturn his election loss to Joe Biden.

But it was just the start of an avalanche of dizzying changes.

The Republican's orders launched a long-promised immigration crackdown, eliminated birthright citizenship, and said the US government would only recognize two genders.

He purged the government of diversity efforts and employees — and then got rid of the internal watchdogs who might challenge his rulings.

He yanked the United States out of the Paris climate agreement and the World Health Organization.

"We are so back," was the repeated refrain heard in the corridors of the White House.

His spokeswoman insisted Trump had delivered "more in 100 hours than any president in 100 days".

And the contrast with Trump's own first term could not have been greater.

Instead of chaos and fights, the first days of Trump 2.0 have been marked by what appears to be careful planning, steely discipline and intense messaging.

Internationally, Trump appeared at the Davos forum on a huge screen where he towered over the gathered global elite.

Trump has told other countries to either make products in America or face tariffs.

All week, he has repeated his territorial threats against Greenland and Panama — calling their sovereignty into question even as he asserted America's.

"Trump is saying: I'm in control," said Peter Loge, the director of George Washington University's School of Media and Public Affairs.