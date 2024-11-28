Trump tensions see US families ditch Thanksgiving reunions

A child gestures in front of the Sinclair's Dino balloon a day before the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City, US, on November 27, 2024. – Reuters

Millions of Americans are reuniting with loved ones for the Thanksgiving holiday this week, but not 59-year-old Jeff, whose opposition to Donald Trump in the US election has seen him ostracized by his family.

"They don't want to speak with us," Jeff, who did not want to share his last name to avoid his family cutting him off altogether, said of him and his husband.

A real estate agent in Washington, Jeff said his brother "thinks gay people should be sentenced to death" and has not spoken to him for five years due to his sexuality.

"My parents and my brother are MAGA supporters. Extreme, extreme MAGA supporters," Jeff said, referring to Trump's "Make America Great Again" political movement.

Thanksgiving, the annual US tradition marked by a feast, will be the first time many Americans reconcile with relatives since the divisive November 5 election.

A CBS News poll found that 71 percent of Americans will try to avoid discussing politics during the holiday.

But many, like Jeff, will find the tension too much to bear.

Deb Miedema, 50, has prepared Thanksgiving dinner in the midwestern state of Minnesota for her family for more than two decades -- but this year has decided to cancel the festivities.

"I can't imagine preparing a meal for 40 people and half of them are OK with this situation," she told AFP. "Trump doesn't stop telling lies, he's a criminal, and all of that is fine with them."

She said the Republican's election victory over Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee, "felt like a slap in the face."

Laurie Kramer, a psychology professor at Northeastern University, said that people need to find ways to tolerate one another to preserve family relationships.

"In our society, we all think that family should be joyous," she said, but when that is not the case "people feel depressed, alone, isolated."

Ana, whose name was changed at her request to protect her identity, typically visits her grandmother's house near Philadelphia, but this year lied that she was sick.