Trump tariff vow jolts Canada and Mexico

An aerial view of trucks, transport cargo containers at the Port of Baltimore in Baltimore, Maryland. US President-elect Donald Trump said November 25, 2024 he intends to impose sweeping tariffs on goods from Mexico, Canada and China, prompting a swift warning from Beijing that "no one will win a trade war." AFP File Photo

The Canadian dollar and Mexican peso slumped on Tuesday after President-elect Donald Trump said he would impose tariffs on products from Canada, Mexico and China, sparking volatility as investors braced for trade spats.

In an initial knee-jerk reaction to Trump's comments, the dollar jumped more than 2% against the peso but was last up 0.95% after the moves moderated.

The dollar hit a 4-1/2-year high against its Canadian counterpart, rising more than 1.5%, and was last up 0.78% at C$1.4095. The US currency also rose to its highest since July 30 against China's yuan .

The greenback had spent the previous couple of days on the back foot as US Treasury markets cheered Trump's pick of hedge fund manager Scott Bessent as US Treasury Secretary, causing government bonds to rally and yields to fall, weighing on the currency.

Yet Trump halted that momentum when he said that on his first day in office, he would impose a 25% tariff on all products from Mexico and Canada.

On China, the president-elect said Beijing was not taking strong enough action to curb the export of ingredients used in illicit drugs, floating "an additional 10% tariff, above any additional tariffs, on all of their many products coming into the United States of America".

"I think we had a perfect example last night of why volatility is more likely under Trump," said Jane Foley, head of FX strategy at Rabobank.

"He can just put out a comment like that outside of usual US market hours that takes people by surprise. It leaves investors, everybody scrambling to work out what this really means."

Currencies bounced around as markets digested Trump's comments, with the euro falling around 0.3% before rebounding to trade the same amount higher at $1.0526.

The Japanese yen rallied as US traders came in for the day, with the dollar last down 0.65% at 153.15 yen.