Trump security adviser doesn't rule out continued Chinese ownership of TikTok

Incoming National Security Advisor Mike Waltz . AFP File Photo

President-elect Donald Trump would not rule out continued Chinese ownership of TikTok if steps were taken to ensure that American users' data was protected and stored in the US, incoming National Security Adviser Mike Waltz told CNN on Sunday.

TikTok stopped working for its 170 American users on Sunday after a law took effect banning the app's continued operation over concerns that Americans' data could be misused by Chinese officials.

Waltz, a member of Congress whose appointment as security adviser would be subject to Senate confirmation, told CNN the president-elect is working to "save TikTok" and doesn't rule out continued Chinese ownership coupled with "firewalls to make sure that the data is protected here on US soil."

Trump has said he would "most likely" give TikTok a 90-day reprieve from a ban after he takes office on Monday, a promise TikTok cited in a notice posted to users on the app.

Waltz also spoke to CBS News on Sunday and said Trump needed time to sort out issues related to TikTok while adding that an extension was needed for TikTok to evaluate proposed buyers.