Trump says he had 'every right' to interfere in 2020 election

The new cabinet is expected to retain the current finance and foreign ministers but will likely see 11 new ministers and deputy ministers, according local media reports
Former US President Donald Trump, who faces federal and state charges for allegedly trying to overturn his 2020 election loss to President Joe Biden, insists he had "every right" to interfere in the election.
"Whoever heard you get indicted for interfering with a presidential election where you have every right to do it?" Trump said in a Fox News interview that aired on Sunday.
A federal indictment accuses Trump of defrauding the United States by preventing Congress from certifying Biden's victory and depriving voters of their right to a fair election. He faced a revised federal indictment last month accusing him of illegally trying to overturn his 2020 election loss.
Trump faces similar charges in Fulton County, Georgia, where he was also charged with racketeering, which is used to target members of organised crime groups and carries a penalty of up to 20 years in prison.
That case, which is on hold while a state appeals court weights the district attorney's role, stems from a Januray 2, 2021, phone call in which Trump urged Georgia's top election official, Brad Raffensperger, to "find" enough votes to reverse his narrow loss in the state. Raffensperger declined to do so.
Trump, who is the current Republican nominee for president, has not said whether he would unconditionally accept the results of the November 5 election if his Democratic rival, Kamala Harris, wins.
The new cabinet is expected to retain the current finance and foreign ministers but will likely see 11 new ministers and deputy ministers, according local media reports
The epicentre of the quake was located 36 kilometres from the town of Kandrian
The Mi-8T helicopter had taken off from a base near the Vachkazhets volcano
Risks for heart attacks or strokes over the next 30 years were 36% higher in women with the highest levels of LDL-C, 70% higher in women with the highest levels of hsCRP, and 33% higher in those with the highest levels of lipoprotein(a)
Emergency authorities issued warnings for flooding, which they said could leave Tasmanians isolated for several days
The United States slams China for 'dangerous and escalatory' actions near Sabina Shoal
The craftsmanship of roofers and other ornamentalists who have sculpted the capital's skyline will be among 67 candidacies vying to join other iconic heritage sites such as India's Taj Mahal
Trump posts videos on his Truth Social account, showing relatives of at least seven of the 13 killed in the Afghanistan pullout defending his actions at the cemetery