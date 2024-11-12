Trump picks South Dakota gov Kristi Noem as Homeland Security secretary, CNN reports

Photo: Reuters

US President-elect Donald Trump has picked South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem to serve as the next secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, CNN reported on Tuesday, citing two sources.

As cabinet selection began after Trump's decisive election win on November 7, Donald Trump said late Sunday he was bringing back hardline immigration official Tom Homan to oversee the country's borders in the incoming administration.

The 78-year-old Republican tycoon has pledged to launch — on day one of his presidency — the largest deportation operation of undocumented immigrants in US history.

On Monday, CNN and The New York Times reported that Donald Trump has picked former army special forces veteran and noted China hawk Michael Waltz for the crucial National Security Advisor post in the White House. The agencies reported Waltz's impending appointment on Monday, citing unnamed sources.

On Monday night, The New York Times also reported that Donald Trump is expected to name Florida Senator Marco Rubio as secretary of state.

It quoted three people as saying that the decision is not final, but that Trump appears to have settled on Rubio, a loyalist whom Trump passed over as his vice presidential running mate.