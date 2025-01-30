Trump orders agencies to scrub 'gender ideology' from contracts, websites

US President Donald Trump has said funds will not be used to promote "gender ideology". — Reuters

The Trump administration ordered federal agencies to scrub mentions of "gender ideology" in contracts, job descriptions and social media accounts in line with an executive order forcing the government to recognize only two sexes.

A memo issued Wednesday by the US Office of Personnel Management gives guidance on carrying out an executive order by President Donald Trump requiring federal agencies to "recognise women are biologically female, and men are biologically male".

The actions are part of a broader attack by Trump on diversity, equity and inclusion programmes that has drawn criticism from rights advocates who fear that it rolls back progress America has made in embracing these values.

Trump said last week funds will not be used to promote "gender ideology", a loose term often used by conservative groups to reference any ideology that promotes non-traditional views on sex and gender. Rights activists view the term as an anti-LGBTQ trope and dehumanising.

The Trump administration will also seek to limit the scope of a major victory for transgender rights under a 2020 US Supreme Court ruling in which the high court found civil rights protections against discrimination "on the basis of sex" applied to sexuality and gender identity.

Agencies must review all job descriptions and place on leave any employee "whose position description involves inculcating or promoting gender ideology," according to the memo. Agencies are required to scrub websites and social media accounts that promote gender ideology. It also directed that "intimate spaces" designated for men or women "are designated by biological sex and not gender identity." Trump on Tuesday ordered an end to all federal funding or support for healthcare that aids the transition of transgender youth after an earlier order banning transgender people from the armed forces. The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) said in a post on X on Wednesday that 85 Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility-related contracts totalling around $1 billion at several departments and bodies had been terminated. It did not provide a breakdown of the sums.

DOGE did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for more details.