E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Trump is safe following gunshots in his vicinity, says campaign

It should be noted that Trump was injured in an assassination attempt during his campaign rally in Pennsylvania on July 13

By Reuters

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

Published: Sun 15 Sep 2024, 10:41 PM

Last updated: Sun 15 Sep 2024, 10:50 PM

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is safe following gunshots in his vicinity, his campaign said in a statement on Sunday. It said no further details were available.

Reuters could not immediately determine where Trump was located when the campaign issued the statement.


It should be noted that Donald Trump was injured in an assassination attempt during his campaign rally in Pennsylvania on July 13, where he was shot in the ear.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Donald Trump was standing on a stage behind a podium, six minutes into his speech at an outdoor rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, talking about immigrants under a clear sky and in broiling heat.

Suddenly there was a volley of "pops" - what sounded like gunshots. Trump immediately clutched his right ear, looked at the blood on his hand and then quickly dropped to the ground behind the podium.

ALSO READ:


More news from World