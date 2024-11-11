Trump demands Senate bypass votes to confirm appointees

Photo: File

US President-elect Donald Trump demanded Sunday that Republican lawmakers allow him to appoint key officials without a Senate confirmation vote, aiming to block the little remaining power Democrats have to stymie his administration.

Republican senators are in the process of picking their next leader, who will wield significant power come January after the party wrested back control of the upper chamber from Democrats, albeit with a narrow majority.

Under the US Constitution, the Senate must vote to approve nominations made by the president for senior executive positions, such as cabinet posts, and judicial appointments.

A constitutional clause however allows for presidents to bypass a Senate vote if the chamber is in an extended recess.

In a bid to maintain the legislative branch's power against the presidency, the Senate usually uses a parliamentary manoeuvre to avoid ever entering a sufficiently long recess.

But Trump said Sunday on social media that "any Republican Senator seeking the coveted leadership position in the United States Senate must agree to Recess Appointments."

"Sometimes the votes can take two years, or more. This is what they did four years ago, and we cannot let it happen again," he said, referencing his first term in office.

The three senators seeking to become the Republican leader in the chamber all issued statements of varying levels of support for so-called recess appointments.

"100% agree. I will do whatever it takes to get your nominations through as quickly as possible," responded Rick Scott of Florida, who has won the backing of several close Trump allies, including billionaire Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy.

"We must act quickly and decisively to get the president's nominees in place as soon as possible, & all options are on the table to make that happen, including recess appointments," added John Thune of South Dakota, currently the number two Senate Republican.

Trump also called for the Senate to halt any pending judicial nominations.