Trump defence pick Hegseth accused of 2017 sexual assault

Photo: Reuters File

One of Donald Trump's most controversial cabinet picks just became even more so: Pete Hegseth, tapped for defence secretary earlier this week, was accused of sexual assault in 2017, according to police.

No charges were filed in the case, but shocked Trump transition team officials are nonetheless reportedly weighing next steps for the Fox News host, whose nomination took many in Washington by surprise.

President-elect Trump nominated the 44-year-old National Guard veteran on Tuesday to run the world's most powerful military, despite having never managed a large organisation.

Police in Monterey, California confirmed Thursday that they had investigated "an alleged sexual assault" at a hotel involving Hegseth that included bruising to the victim's right thigh, in early October 2017.

News of the woman's accusations caught the Trump team off guard, according to Vanity Fair, which first reported the story.

Hegseth's lawyer Timothy Parlatore told the publication that the allegation "was already investigated by the Monterey police department and they found no evidence for it."

And Trump's communications director Steven Cheung said that Hegseth "has vigorously denied any and all accusations, and no charges were filed.

"We look forward to his confirmation as United States Secretary of Defense so he can get started on Day One to Make America Safe and Great Again," Cheung said.

Hegseth's hearing in the Senate is likely to be among the more fraught, not only due to his lack of experience but also other controversies, such as his lobbying of Trump during his first term to pardon service members accused of war crimes.

Hegseth joined Fox News as a contributor in 2014 and now co-hosts "Fox and Friends Weekend" and serves as a host for "Fox Nation."