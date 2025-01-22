TikTok still in dark: Trump delays ban, but app remains unavailable for download

Photo: Reuters

Three days after ByteDance's TikTok went dark and then was quickly revived in the United States, users who deleted the app were anxiously checking iPhone and Android devices to find it still unavailable to be downloaded again.

Some looking to make a quick profit from TikTok fans' desperation listed devices on eBay with the app purportedly downloaded for up to $50,000.

TikTok still could not be downloaded from the Apple and Google app stores in the United States on Tuesday, trapped in legal purgatory by the two tech giants. U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Monday delaying the enforcement of a ban on the Chinese-owned popular short-video app by 75 days, the legality of which is unclear.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

TikTok resumed service after Trump's assurances that the company and its partners would not face hefty fines to keep the app running, but it was yet to return to app stores. Other apps owned by ByteDance, including Lemon8 and CapCut, were also no longer available.

Meanwhile the search to find a buyer for TikTok continued. Trump said on Tuesday he was open to billionaire Elon Musk's buying the app if the Tesla CEO wanted to do so.

And the chair of the House Select Committee on China, John Moolenaar, met businessmen Kevin O'Leary and Frank McCourt about the potential divestiture of TikTok.

Billionaire businessman McCourt's Project Liberty consortium has made a formal offer to buy it, valuing the app without its algorithm at around $20 billion. O'Leary joined the effort, Project Liberty said earlier this month.

In an interview with CNBC on Tuesday, O’Leary said he would be interested in a TikTok deal, but it’s not possible under current law.

"That 50/50 deal, I would love to work with Trump on, so would every other potential buyer ... But the problem with some of these ideas is they are inconsistent with the ruling of the Supreme Court," the investor told CNBC.

The back-and-forth has brought out mixed feelings from users, including some who planned to abandon TikTok after seeing Trump so heavily involved in the negotiations that could result in TikTok eventually being sold to one of his allies in the tech industry.

"I do not want to continue being a pawn in this hellscape. I am not saying it will make a difference to TikTok but it will make a difference to me," said Nicole Norman, a TikTok user, on Meta's Threads app. "I will not be back on TikTok."

Others, however, want TikTok back, which is not possible as long as Apple and Google parent Alphabet do not make it available.

"I’ve been checking every day," said travel content creator Lauren Scott. Scott, 29, currently in Brazil, read in some Facebook groups that Americans abroad may be able to access the app if they deleted and re-downloaded it. But that proved not to be the case, leaving her in limbo.

The delay may be because Google and Apple are awaiting additional protections before bypassing the ban that punishes the companies for hosting or distributing the app, according to analysts.

A notice on Apple's App Store said: "TikTok and other ByteDance apps are not available in the country or region you're in". Google Play showed: "Downloads for this app are paused due to current U.S. legal requirements."

Some users have been tinkering with multi-step processes to gain access, such as trying to change their location in their phones.

"Really hoping TikTok comes back to the app store ASAP, not wanting to do any of that VPN stuff to get it back," said Lauren Nader, a TikTok user, on Threads.