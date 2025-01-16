TikTok CEO plans to attend Trump inauguration, reports NYT

TikTok's CEO Shou Chew . AFP File Photo

The chief executive of TikTok plans to attend US President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, the New York Times reported on Wednesday, citing two people familiar with the plans.

Shou Zi Chew has been invited to sit in a position of honour on the dais, which is typically reserved for former presidents, family members and other important guests, the report said.

TikTok and its Chinese parent ByteDance did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comments.

With more than 170 million American users and, according to Bernstein analysts, about $20 billion of estimated revenue in 2025, TikTok is overwhelmingly popular with young people and advertisers.

The short-video platform plans to shut US operations of its social media app on Sunday, when a federal ban is set to take effect, barring a last-minute reprieve, people familiar with the matter have said.