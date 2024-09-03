Suspect arrested after 4 shot dead on Chicago train

The sector, once the country's biggest export earner, is still struggling to recover from strict border closures implemented during COVID-19
At least four people were shot dead on a train in the US city of Chicago on Monday, police said, with a suspect apprehended soon after the mass shooting occurred.
Police said they responded to a 911 emergency hotline call early on Monday morning, arriving at the Forest Park train station where they found the four victims.
"Three were pronounced dead on scene, the fourth was transported to Loyola University Medical Centre in Maywood, where they were later pronounced," a police statement said.
Gun violence is common in the United States, a country where there are more firearms than people. Attempts to clamp down on gun rights are always met with stiff political resistance.
Chicago police put out a description of the suspected offender based on surveillence footage, and a suspect was later taken into custody with a firearm also recovered, the statement said.
"This appears to be an isolated incident with no immediate threat to the community," the statement said.
Chicago operates one of the largest public transportation networks in the United States, with more than 317,000 people using its train system on an average weekday, according to the Chicago Transit Authority.
"It's a horrible situation. It's definitely something that you don't want to wake up to. It's a Monday morning on a holiday," police official Christopher Chin told reporters, referring to the Labour Day holiday being observed in the United States.
This year, there have been at least 378 mass shootings — defined as a shooting involving at least four victims — across the United States, according to the Gun Violence Archive.
At least 11,463 people have been killed in firearms violence, according to the GVA.
In June, the US surgeon general issued a landmark advisory declaring gun violence a "public health crisis" and calling for wide-ranging firearm controls that have historically been quashed by political opposition.
Firearms in recent years have become the leading cause of deaths for Americans aged between one and 19, above motor vehicles, the report said.
The sector, once the country's biggest export earner, is still struggling to recover from strict border closures implemented during COVID-19
There is a risk such equipment might be used to commit serious violations of international humanitarian law, said foreign minister David Lammy
Palestinian and UN officials said more than 80,000 children were vaccinated in central areas of Gaza on Sunday, the first day of the campaign
Authorities were getting the traffic-clogged megalopolis of 11 million into shape before the 87-year-old's landing on Tuesday for the high-profile visit
Residents of Bahraich district in Uttar Pradesh are keeping all-night vigils, deploying guard dogs and letting off firecrackers in hopes of scaring off the predators
Harris's membership in Alpha Kappa Alpha provides her campaign a direct line to a network of 360,000 women across the country
Tropical Storm Yagi brushed past the Bicol region southeast of Manila overnight on Sunday and was expected to make a landfall later today on the northeast coast of the main island of Luzon
The head of the Histadrut union called for the strike after the bodies of six hostages were recovered in a tunnel in southern Gaza