Republicans divided over Trump's legislative goals as president-elect calls for action

Congressional Republicans cheer as electoral votes are tallied during of a joint session of Congress to certify the results of the 2024 Presidential election, inside the House Chamber at the US Capitol in Washington, DC on January 6, 2025. — AFP

Republicans in the US Congress were at odds over how to proceed with president-elect Donald Trump's agenda on Monday, with some warning of potential failure, even as Trump himself called for quick action to pass his tax-cut, border security and energy priorities.

With narrow majorities in the House of Representatives and the Senate, Republicans must decide whether to divide his wide-ranging legislative goals into separate measures to ensure quick action or combine them in one sprawling package that could take months to finalize.

"I would prefer one, but I will do whatever needs to be done to get it passed," Trump said in an interview on the Hugh Hewitt radio programme on Monday. "I'm open to either way as long as we get something passed as quickly as possible."

No. 2 House Republican Steve Scalise said a two-bill approach could endanger Trump's agenda, given a House Republican majority that will soon narrow from 219 seats to 217-215 and the potential for party infighting with the departure of two lawmakers to serve in Trump's cabinet.

"There's serious risk in having multiple bills," Scalise told reporters. "You've got a lot of people that want this first package. If you only put certain things in the first package, they can vote 'No' on the second and you lose the whole second package. That would be devastating."

House Republicans put their political divisions on full display last week, when Speaker Mike Johnson initially fell short of the necessary votes to be re-elected to his top post. After nearly two hours of negotiations and a call from Trump, two hardline Republican opponents switched their votes to support him.

Republicans intend to pass Trump's agenda by using a complex legislative manoeuvre that would allow them to bypass Senate Democratic opposition.

But they remain divided over how to proceed. Those who favour two bills want an initial package that could move quickly to cover the cost of Trump's planned deportation of immigrants living in the US illegally, facilitate energy deregulation and provide more money for US defence.

"We need to put some points on the board, so that people can see results on things that they voted for," said Senate Majority Leader John Thune, who proposed the two-step plan last year. But such a strategy could delay action on other priorities, including an extension of Trump's 2017 tax cuts, which are due to expire at the end of 2025. Trump is also urging Republicans to eliminate taxes on income from tips, which could increase the overall cost of the legislation. "Speaker Johnson feels like he can't do two bills," said Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, adding that he worries the internal party debate over potential changes to tax policies could delay efforts to tighten border entry policies. A single bill could potentially allow them to fulfil Trump's campaign promises, but it could also alienate lawmakers who object to specific provisions. "The two houses will get together and we'll get it done. So, stay tuned," said Johnson, who said he is in constant touch with Trump and Thune about the issue.

On Sunday, Johnson told Fox News that a single all-encompassing bill could be expected to move through the House in early April and through the Senate by May.