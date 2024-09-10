Rahul Gandhi meets US lawmakers in Washington

Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi. AFP File Photo

Published: Tue 10 Sep 2024, 10:21 PM

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who has interacted with Indian diaspora besides students and faculty at universities during his visit to the United States, also met US lawmakers.

The meeting, which took place at Rayburn House Office Building, here, was hosted by Congressman Bradley James Sherman and those present included US Congress members Jonathan Jackson, Ro Khanna, Raja Krishnamoorthi, Barbara Lee, Shri Thanedar, Jesus G. "Chuy" Garcia, Ilhan Omar, Hank Johnson and Jan Schakowsky.

Sources familiar with the meetings told ANI that Rahul Gandhi also met US diplomat Donald Lu and lawmaker Pramila Jayapal.

They said that Rahul Gandhi met Donald Lu, Assistant Secretary of State, Bureau of South and Central Asia, US Department of State, in Washington DC on September 9.

He met Pramila Jayaram, an Indian-American Congress woman, as part of his engagements and later interacted with officials of US House Foreign Affairs Committee.

Rahul Gandhi's meeting with Donald Lu came ahead of the American diplomat's visit to India and Bangladesh.

Rahul Gandhi arrived in the US on Sunday on a three-day visit.