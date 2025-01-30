Emergency response units conduct search-and-rescue operations in the Potomac River near Ronald Reagan Washington Airport. Photo: AFP

An American Airlines regional passenger jet and a US Army Black Hawk helicopter crashed into the Potomac River after a midair collision near Reagan Washington National Airport on Wednesday night, officials said.

The Washington Post said multiple bodies had been pulled from the water. Senator Ted Cruz of Texas said on social media that "we know there are fatalities," though he did not say how many.

An American Airlines source told Reuters that 60 passengers, along with two pilots and two crew members were scheduled to be on the flight. Three soldiers were aboard the helicopter, a US official said.

There has not been a fatal US passenger plane accident since February 2009, but a series of near-miss incidents in recent years have raised serious safety concerns.

NBC reported that four people had been pulled alive from the Potomac River.

A web camera shot from the Kennedy Centre in Washington showed an explosion mid-air across the Potomac around 2047 ET with an aircraft in flames crashing down rapidly.

US President Donald Trump "has been made aware of this situation and tragically it appears that a military helicopter collided with a regional jet", press secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Fox News.

PSA Airlines was operating Flight 5342 for American Airlines, which had departed from Wichita, Kansas, said the Federal Aviation Authority (FAA).

The FAA ordered the grounding of all planes at Reagan airport, and Washington's police said on X that "multiple agencies" were responding to the crash site in the Potomac.