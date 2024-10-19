'Painful time': Liam Payne's ex-girlfriend speaks up after his death

Photo: AFP file

Liam Payne's former partner, pop singer Cheryl, joined an outpouring of grief on Friday over the death of the One Direction band member, calling for restraint in media coverage to protect his family during an "indescribably painful time".

Payne, who shot to global fame with boy band One Direction, died at the age of 31 after falling from a third-floor hotel room balcony in Buenos Aires on Wednesday, triggering tributes from fans around the world.

Cheryl Tweedy, more commonly known by her first name, was in a relationship with Payne between 2016 and 2018 and she used her statement to urge the media to remember they had a seven-year-old son, Bear, who could read the reports.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

"As I try to navigate this earth shattering event, and work through my own grief at this indescribably painful time. I'd like to kindly remind everyone that we have lost a human being," she said on her Instagram account.

"What is troubling my spirit the most is that one day Bear will have access to the abhorrent reports and media exploitation we have seen in the past two days. It is breaking my heart further that I cannot protect him from that in his future."

Photo posted bu Cheryl on Instagram @cherylofficial

It was not clear which reports she was referring to, but she called on people to "give Liam the little dignity he has left in the wake of his death to rest in some peace at last".

Payne's current girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, said on Instagram she had been "at a complete loss" and she would "continue to love you for the rest of my life".

In the central English city of Wolverhampton, Payne's home town, more than 100 people came to mourn him, often singing some of his songs.

Music mogul Simon Cowell, who signed One Direction to his label, posted his tribute on Instagram on Friday, saying he was "truly devastated" and "heartbroken".