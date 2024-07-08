Over 1,300 flights cancelled by US airlines due to Hurricane Beryl

Photo: Reuters

Published: Mon 8 Jul 2024, 5:17 PM

Airlines in the United States cancelled more than 1,300 flights on Monday as Hurricane Beryl intensified and made landfall in Texas.

A total of 1,354 flights were cancelled and 773 flights were delayed as of 8.16am ET, according to flight tracking website FlightAware.

United Airlines led the list with 405 flights cancelled, followed by Southwest Airlines at 268.

Southwest said it was monitoring the situation and has proactively adjusted its flight schedule on Monday in Houston and south Texas due to the hurricane.

Both United and Southwest also issued travel advisories citing Hurricane Beryl impacting flights in airports including Austin, Corpus Christi, Harlingen and Houston among others in the region.

Beryl, the season's earliest Category 5 hurricane on record, made landfall near the coastal town of Matagorda in Texas early in the day, pounding the coast with dangerous storm surges, the U.S. National Hurricane Centre (NHC) said.

The largest ports in Texas also closed operations and vessel traffic on Sunday after Beryl intensified.