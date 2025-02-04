OpenAI targets higher education in the US with ChatGPT rollout at California State University

The ChatGPT rollout will cover 23 campuses of the largest public university system in the United States, enabling students to access personalised tutoring and study guides through the chatbot, while the faculty will be able to use it for administrative tasks. — ?Reuters

Microsoft-backed OpenAI said on Tuesday it will roll out an education-specific version of its chatbot to about 500,000 students and faculty at California State University as it looks to expand its user base in the academic sector and counter competition from rivals like Alphabet.

The rollout will cover 23 campuses of the largest public university system in the United States, enabling students to access personalised tutoring and study guides through the chatbot, while the faculty will be able to use it for administrative tasks.

OpenAI has been looking to integrate ChatGPT into classrooms since 2023, even as initial concerns about its potential use for cheating and plagiarism had prompted some schools to consider bans. Universities like the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, the University of Texas at Austin in the US, and the University of Oxford in the UK have already been using ChatGPT Enterprise, prompting OpenAI to launch ChatGPT Edu in May last year. Rival Alphabet has already been expanding into the education sector, where it has announced a $120 million investment fund for AI education programs and plans to introduce its GenAI chatbot Gemini to teen students' school-issued Google accounts.

In November, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer opened London's first Google-funded AI university, which will provide older teens with access to resources in artificial intelligence and machine learning, as well as mentorship and expertise from Google's AI company, DeepMind.