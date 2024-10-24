Nearly 25 million votes already cast as Harris, Trump hit battleground states

Democratic presidential nominee US Vice-President Kamala Harris at the Famous 4th Street Delicatessen in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday. Reuters

Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris told a town hall in Pennsylvania on Wednesday her administration would be different from that of President Joe Biden's, as Republican Donald Trump campaigned in Georgia, another battleground state.

Harris's attempt to distance herself from Biden comes as several polls show the president is a drag on her candidacy and that voters are eager for a new direction with less than two weeks to go until the Noember 5 election.

Harris has mostly brushed off questions on the campaign trail over how – and to what extent – she would break from Biden on policy.

Robert F Kennedy Jr. and Republican presidential nominee and former US President Donald Trump shake hands as Tucker Carlson and former US Rep. Tulsi Gabbard react during a campaign event sponsored by conservative group Turning Point USA, in Duluth, Georgia, on Wednesday. Reuters

"My administration will not be a continuation of the Biden administration," Harris said during a televised CNN town hall. "I bring to this role my own ideas and my own experience. I represent a new generation of leadership on a number of issues and believe that we have to actually take new approaches."

Harris's town hall in Chester Township was an attempt to persuade the dwindling number of undecided voters to support her in a closely divided race where even a small percentage of votes could be critical.

Fielding several questions from attendees, Harris vowed to tackle high grocery prices, said it was time to end the war in the Middle East and called Trump a fascist and "danger to the well-being and safety of America".

The vice-president also tackled questions on her changing position on policies such as fracking, saying she does not believe in having "pride associated with a position" when the important thing is to build consensus on issues.

Harris has repeatedly said she wouldn't ban fracking if elected president, a reversal of her position during her first presidential run in 2019.

Asked if she was in favour of expanding the Supreme Court to 12 justices from the current nine, Harris said: "I do believe that there should be some kind of reform of the court, and we can study what that actually looks like."

Nearly 25 million voters have already cast ballots, either through in-person early voting or mail-in ballots, according to tracking data from the Election Lab at the University of Florida.

Several states, including the battlegrounds of North Carolina and Georgia, set records on their respective first day of early voting last week.

"The votes in Georgia are at record levels," Trump told a religious-themed "ballots and believers" event in Zebulon, Georgia. "The votes in every state, frankly, are at record levels. We're doing really well and hopefully we can fix our country."

Trump in recent days has sought to rally turnout from Christian evangelicals, hoping they will set aside any concerns about his frequent off-colour commentary like his tale about Arnold Palmer's anatomy.