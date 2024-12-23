Musk, president? Trump says 'not happening'

Tesla CEO and X owner Elon Musk gestures as he speaks about voting during an America PAC Town Hall in Folsom, Pennsylvania, on October 17, 2024. – Reuters file

Could Elon Musk, who holds major sway in the incoming Trump administration, one day become president? On Sunday, Donald Trump answered with a resounding no, pointing to US rules about being born in the country.

"He's not gonna be president, that I can tell you," Trump told a Republican conference in Phoenix, Arizona.

"You know why he can't be? He wasn't born in this country," Trump said of the Tesla and SpaceX boss, who was born in South Africa.

The US Constitution requires that a president be a natural-born US citizen.

Trump was responding to criticism, particularly from the Democratic camp, portraying the tech billionaire and world's richest person as "President Musk" for the outsized role he is playing in the incoming administration.

As per ceding the presidency to Musk, Trump also assured the crowd: "No, no that's not happening." The influence of Musk, who will serve as Trump's "efficiency czar," has become a focus point for Democratic attacks, with questions raised over how an unelected citizen can wield so much power. And there is even growing anger among Republicans after Musk trashed a government funding proposal this week in a blizzard of posts -- many of them wildly inaccurate -- to his more than 200 million followers on his social media platform X. Alongside Trump, Musk ultimately helped pressure Republicans to renege on a funding bill they had painstakingly agreed upon with Democrats, pushing the United States to the brink of budgetary paralysis that would have resulted in a government shutdown just days before Christmas.

Congress ultimately reached an agreement overnight on Friday to Saturday, avoiding massive halts to government services.