More than 34,000 register as candidates for Mexico judges' election

The move has sparked street protests and diplomatic tensions, and prompted eight of the country's 11 Supreme Court justices to rule themselves out of consideration for the election next year
People hold photographs of the Supreme Court justices during a protest earlier this month against a judicial reform which has already been written into law and requires that all judges be elected by popular vote over the next few years. Mexico's Supreme Court is debating the constitutionality of the judicial overhaul. REUTERS
Judicial workers and members of the civil society protest in front of the Supreme Court against the controversial judicial reform in Mexico City ealier this November 5, 2024. Mexico's Supreme Court will on Tuesday consider partially invalidating the election of judges by popular vote, setting the stage for a potential standoff with President Claudia Sheinbaum, who says the contentious reforms are irreversible. (Photo by VICTOR CRUZ / AFP)
More than 34,000 people have registered as candidates for 881 posts in elections next year that will make Mexico the first country to choose all its judges, at every level, by popular vote, data released on Monday showed.
The move has sparked street protests and diplomatic tensions, and prompted eight of the country's 11 Supreme Court justices -- including its president -- to rule themselves out of consideration for the first election round next year.
Critics fear that elected judges could be swayed by politics and be vulnerable to pressure from drug cartels, which use bribery and intimidation to influence officials.
President Claudia Sheinbaum on Monday hailed the response to the call for candidates, which closed over the weekend, as "historic."
The change was initiated by her predecessor Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, and enacted before he left office. He said the move was necessary to clean up a "rotten" judiciary serving the interests of the political and economic elite.
It sparked diplomatic friction with economic partners the United States and Canada, upset financial markets and prompted a series of protests by judicial workers and other opponents.
In all, there were 480 candidates for nine posts on the Supreme Court, officials reported Monday. As part of the reform, the court will have two fewer judges.
During his six years in office, Lopez Obrador often criticized the Supreme Court, which impeded some of his policy initiatives in areas such as energy and security.
Washington has warned the reforms threaten a relationship that relies on investor confidence in the Mexican legal framework.
The first election for 881 judges is set for June 1 next year, after a vetting process. Another round will take place in 2027.