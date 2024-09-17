E-Paper

Miss America and Miss World pageants taken to court over discriminatory entry rules

My dream of competing in those pageants is still on hold because of their discriminatory entry requirements, says NY mother

By AFP

Alma Cooper, Miss Michigan USA (C), is crowned Miss USA 2024 during the 73rd annual Miss USA Pageant at Peacock Theater on August 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. — AFP File
Published: Tue 17 Sep 2024, 5:06 PM

Last updated: Tue 17 Sep 2024, 5:07 PM

A New York woman filed a complaint against the Miss America and Miss World beauty pageants on Monday, accusing them of discriminating against her for being a mother.

Danielle Hazel, 25, filed with the New York City Human Rights Commission after she was disqualified from the pageants for having a six-year-old son.


"My dream of competing in those pageants is still on hold today because of their discriminatory entry requirements, which ban mothers from competing," Hazel said.

For her legal representation, Hazel has tapped Gloria Allred, a lawyer from California known for taking on cases involving women's rights.

"Being pregnant or being a parent is not a crime, and should not exclude an individual from employment or business opportunities," Allred told reporters at a press conference.

Allred said the pageants' eligibility rules — which stipulate that a contestant must be unmarried, childless, not pregnant and without a legally dependent person — are "based upon the antiquated stereotype that women cannot be both a mother and be beautiful, poised, passionate, talented and philanthropic".

Allred added that she has already sued another beauty pageant, Miss Universe, for similar reasons.

US beauty pageants have been rife with controversy for the past several years.

In May, the 2023 winners of Miss USA and Miss Teen USA relinquished their titles, citing mental health reasons, after an administrator of the pageant's parent organisation resigned, citing a toxic work environment.

Founded in 1921, Miss America is the oldest beauty pageant in the United States. Miss USA, founded in 1952, was owned by Donald Trump until 2015, the year he launched his first run for the White House.


