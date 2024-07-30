E-Paper

Meta to let users to create custom AI characters

The new tool is built with Meta's Llama 3.1, the biggest version of its mostly free artificial intelligence models released last week

By Reuters

Published: Tue 30 Jul 2024, 11:06 AM

Last updated: Tue 30 Jul 2024, 11:07 AM

Meta Platforms on Monday said it will roll out a new tool called AI Studio that will allow users to create, share and design personalised AI chatbots.

The AI Studio will allow users to create customised AI characters and also allow Instagram creators to use the AI characters "as an extension of themselves" that can handle common DM questions and story replies, Meta said.


Users can share their AI characters on the social media giant's various platforms.

The new tool is built with Meta's Llama 3.1, the biggest version of its mostly free artificial intelligence models released last week, which is available in multiple languages and has performance metrics that compete with paid models from rivals like OpenAI.


ChatGPT maker OpenAI is working on a project code-named "Strawberry," the details of which are tightly kept secret even within OpenAI, as the startup races to show that the types of models it offers are capable of delivering advanced reasoning capabilities, Reuters exclusively reported earlier in July.



