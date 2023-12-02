UAE

Magnitude 5.7 earthquake strikes Chile

The quake was at a depth of 103km

By Reuters

Published: Sat 2 Dec 2023, 12:44 PM

A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck Tarapaca region, Chile, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) said on Saturday.

The quake was at a depth of 103 km (64 miles), EMSC said.

