Magnitude 5.1 earthquake strikes US state Oklahoma

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

Published: Sat 3 Feb 2024, 10:39 AM

An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 struck the US state of Oklahoma on Saturday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake, revised from 5.5 magnitude initially, was at a depth of 6 km (3.73 miles) EMSC said.

ALSO READ: