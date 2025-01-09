Los Angeles wildfires: Hundreds of homes destroyed, 100,000 evacuated; at least 5 dead

A playground burns in a residential neighborhood during the Eaton fire in Pasadena, California on January 7, 2025. Photo: AFP

Raging wildfires surrounded Los Angeles on Wednesday, killing at least five people, destroying hundreds of homes and stretching firefighting resources and water supplies to the limit, as more than 100,000 people were ordered to evacuate.

Hurricane-force winds hindered firefighting operations and spread the fires, which have burned unimpeded since they began on Tuesday.

But instead of packing hurricane-like humidity, the dry wind fanned the flames over already parched terrain, and the two most dangerous fires continued to grow as the sun set on Wednesday, officials said.

A new fire broke out in the Hollywood Hills section of Los Angeles on Wednesday evening, Fire Chief Kristin Crowley told a press conference, forcing more evacuations and raising to six the number of wildfires burning in Los Angeles County.

Elderly patients are quickly evacuated into emergency vehicles. Photo: AFP

All of them were 0% contained according to state officials, including a pair of conflagrations that held the city in a pincer move.

On the west side, the Palisades Fire consumed 15,832 acres (6,406 hectares) and 1,000 structures in the hills between Santa Monica and Malibu, racing down Topanga Canyon until reaching the Pacific Ocean on Tuesday. It was already one of the most destructive fires in Los Angeles history.

Aerial video by KTLA television showed block after block of smoldering homes in Pacific Palisades, the smoky grid occasionally punctuated by the orange blaze of another home still on fire.

To the east, in the foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains, the Eaton Fire claimed another 10,600 acres (4,289 hectares), another 1,000 structures, and killed at least five people, officials said. Private forecaster AccuWeather estimated initial damage and economic loss at more than $50 billion.

A home is engulfed in flames during the Eaton fire in Pasadena, California. Photo: AFP

"We're facing a historic natural disaster. And I think that can't be stated strong enough," Kevin McGowan, director of emergency management for Los Angeles County, told a press conference.

Even though forecasters said winds would subside on Wednesday night, so-called red flag conditions were expected to remain until Friday.

Nearly 1 million homes and businesses lost power in Los Angeles County, according to PowerOutage.us. School was canceled throughout Los Angeles County at least through Thursday, Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said.

"The wind whipped up, the flames were up about 30 or 40 feet (9 to 12 meters) high, and you hear 'pop, pop, pop'. It sounded like a warzone," Kevin Williams, an Eaton Fire evacuee, told Reuters at an evacuation center in Pasadena, describing gas canisters at his neighbors' homes that began exploding under the heat of the flames.

Water woes

A firefighter sprays water as a home burns during the Eaton Fire. Photo: AFP

Besides the two major fires, four smaller fires in the county stretched firefighting resources that had already been exhausted.

"There are not enough firefighters in L.A. County to address four separate fires of this magnitude," said Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone.

Firefighters from six other states were being rushed to California, while an additional 250 engine companies with 1,000 personnel were being moved from Northern California to Southern California, Marrone said in a later press conference.

Water shortages caused some hydrants to run dry in upscale Pacific Palisades, officials said.

A person walks past a home burning during the Eaton Fire. Photo: AFP

"We pushed the system to the extreme. We're fighting a wildfire with urban water systems, and that is really challenging," Janisse Quinones, chief executive of the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, told a press conference.

Pacific Palisades relies on three tanks that hold about a million gallons (3.78 million liters) each, and the demand for water to fight fires at lower elevations was making it difficult to refill water tanks at higher elevations, she said.

By Wednesday afternoon, all three of those tanks and all 114 reservoirs throughout the city were refilled, Quinones said in a later press conference.