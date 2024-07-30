Kamala Harris launches $50 million ad blitz in US presidential race

The trial results provide the first glimpse of how GLP-1 drugs may act on hard-to-treat brain disorders
Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris launched a $50 million advertising blitz on Tuesday, capitalising on the momentum of a fledgling campaign against Republican rival Donald Trump with a one-minute spot titled "Fearless".
It was Harris' first big ad buy since consolidating support for the Democratic nomination after President Joe Biden dropped out of the race on July 21 and endorsed her.
In addition to garnering the backing of big-money donors, Harris has sparked newfound energy among groups such as young voters that Biden had been struggling to win over.
Public opinion polls in the last week have shown Harris, 59, closing the gap with 78-year-old Trump, who still leads in some national surveys.
The ads will be rolled out on television as well as streaming and social channels across election battleground states in the weeks before the Democratic National Convention that starts on Aug. 19.
The first ad in the campaign begins with images of Harris as a little girl and follows her progression to a prosecutor, attorney general and US vice-president. "The one thing Kamala Harris has always been: fearless," the ad says.
Since stepping into her new role, Harris has focused on Trump's felony convictions in a hush-money trial involving a porn star and the other criminal charges he faces and portrayed him as responsible for a wave of anti-abortion measures in Republican-led states around the country.
The Harris campaign's ad buy dwarfed the $10 million advertising buy announced by Trump's campaign on Monday, to be launched in six battleground states this week as it tries to counter a surge of voter enthusiasm and donations for Harris. That was Trump's biggest ad buy since January.
The trial results provide the first glimpse of how GLP-1 drugs may act on hard-to-treat brain disorders
Tensions have surged on Israel's northern border after a rocket strike on the annexed Golan Heights
Violence erupted after student rallies against civil service job quotas this month and death toll includes several police officers
Acts of violence counted in the survey included kicking or hitting as well as any unwanted sexual act, such as rape or attempted rape
Several airlines including Lufthansa, Air France and Royal Jordanian announced on Monday they had suspended all flights to Beirut
Rules would make justices refrain from political activity; proposals unlikely to be passed by divided Congress
An urgent solution is needed to relocate these people to more humane conditions and to allow for the processing of their asylum claims, says British High Commissioner Irfan Siddiq
The quake was at a depth of 10 km