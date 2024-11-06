Kamala Harris calls Trump to concede US presidential election

Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gestures at supporters. Photo: AFP

Democratic Vice-President Kamala Harris called Donald Trump on Wednesday to congratulate the Republican leader on his US presidential election win, two aides to Harris said.

Harris, who is scheduled to make public remarks later on Wednesday, also "discussed the importance of a peaceful transfer of power and being a president for all Americans," a senior Harris aide said.

US President Joe Biden is expected to speak to Donald Trump by phone on Wednesday and offer the Republican leader his congratulations over his projected presidential election victory, an ABC News reporter said in a post on X. The reporter said Biden is planning to make public remarks on Thursday.

Donald Trump secured the U.S. presidency on Wednesday in a comeback victory four years after he was voted out of the White House, as tens of millions of voters embraced a vision of leadership likely to test democratic institutions at home and relations abroad.

Trump, 78, recaptured the White House comfortably after a campaign marked by dark rhetoric that deepened the polarisation in the country, prevailing after two attempts on his life and a late decision by Democrats to run Kamala Harris after President Joe Biden withdrew from the race in July.

Incoming president added to his election victory tally Wednesday when American media called the state of Michigan, flipping three battleground states known as the "Blue Wall" where Democrats have traditionally held sway.