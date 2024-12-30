Jimmy Carter dies at 100: Biden declares January 9 day of mourning for late US President

Carter had been in hospice care since mid-February 2023 at his home in Plains, Georgia
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks on the death of former U.S. President and Nobel Peace Prize recipient Jimmy Carter, at the Company House Hotel, in Christiansted, St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. Photo: Reuters file
US President Joe Biden on Sunday declared January 9 a national day of mourning for Jimmy Carter, calling on Americans to visit their places of worship to "pay homage" to the late US leader.
"I call on the American people to assemble on that day in their respective places of worship, there to pay homage to the memory of President James Earl Carter, Jr," Biden said in a White House proclamation.
"I invite the people of the world who share our grief to join us in this solemn observance," added the President.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Carter had been in hospice care since mid-February 2023 at his home in Plains, Georgia — the same small town where he was born and once ran a peanut farm before becoming governor of the Peach State and running for the White House.
Carter died "peacefully" at his home in Plains, "surrounded by his family", the Carter Centre said in a statement.
Carter was the longest-lived US president — an outcome that seemed unlikely back in 2015 when the Southern Democrat revealed he had brain cancer.
The 100-year-old former US president and Nobel peace laureate rose from humble beginnings in rural Georgia and led the nation from 1977 to 1981.
ALSO READ: